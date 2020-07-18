Man doesn't get like wife's cooked food, kills her

Maharashtra man beats wife to death after fight over food, arrested

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 18 2020, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 21:07 ist
A 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife after picking up a fight as he did not like the food she cooked, Thane police said.

Sachin Godane, a resident of Gaikwad Pada in Ambernath, locked his two children and an aunt in one room of the house on Friday afternoon and brutally beat up his wife Chandrakala (28) with a log and then strangled her, said Assistant Inspector JB Bhoyer of Shivajinagar police station.

Godane has been remanded in police custody for four days, he added. 

