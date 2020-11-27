Maharashtra: Man booked for raping 15-year-old neighbour in Kalyan

A case has been registered against a 21-year-old man for allegedly repeatedly raping his minor neighbour in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.
According to the police, the accused, a vegetable vendor, allegedly wooed the 15-year-old victim and raped her repeatedly on several occasions, as a result of which the girl became pregnant.
The victim delivered a baby a couple of days ago, and on getting a report from the hospital, a case was registered at Kolsewadi police station on Thursday night, an official said.
An offence under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the absconding accused, who has reportedly fled to Bihar, he added.
