Man held for creating BJP MLA's fake account

Maharashtra man held for creating BJP MLA's fake account on social media, sending messages to women

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad approached the police and the accused, a taxi driver, was arrested on Saturday.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 10 2023, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 21:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake account in the name of a BJP MLA and sending messages to women in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

An offence under section 499 (defamation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Informational Technology Act has been registered against the accused at Kolsewadi police station of Kalyan division, an official said.

Also Read | Union ministers, chief ministers, celebrities among users of Meta Threads

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad in his complaint has alleged that some women had approached him saying that they had received messages from an account, which was in his name, he said.

The legislator from Kalyan east constituency approached the police and the accused was arrested on Saturday, the official said.

The accused, who is a taxi driver, created a fake Facebook account in Gaikwad's name and sent messages to women, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
BJP
Social media

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why China’s young people are not getting married

Why China’s young people are not getting married

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

 