Maharashtra: Man held for raping and killing teenage girl

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 14-year-old girl in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The accused had demanded lift from the victim on Sunday evening when she was headed to her family farm in Tamhanshet village near Roha on her two-wheeler, an official said.

As the girl didn't return home till night, members of her family and neighbours began looking for her.

They found her naked body on a hill in Tamhanshet Budruk area while her two-wheeler was found lying roadside, he said.

The accused was arrested on Monday after his alleged role in the crime came to light during investigation.

Prima facie, he took the victim to an isolated area after taking lift from her, smashed her head with a stone and raped her, the official said.

A case has been registered under charges of rape and murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the official said.

The accused has been remanded in police custody till July 3.

Leaders of the NCP and the BJP have visited the residence of the victim and consoled her parents.