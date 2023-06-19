Maharashtra man held for repeatedly raping 18-year-old

Maharashtra man held for repeatedly raping 18-year-old woman

The accused committed the crime between April and June this year, the police said citing the complaint.

PTI
PTI, Latur (Maha),
  • Jun 19 2023, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 00:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly repeatedly raped by a man in Latur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. Based on the woman's complaint, the police have arrested the accused, a 19-year-old man, they said.

The accused committed the crime between April and June this year, the police said citing the complaint.

Also Read | Indian-origin massage parlour owner who raped women after luring them with jobs, jailed

"The woman, who came to Latur for education, stayed at a hostel. The accused, who hails from Solapur, befriended the victim and lured her into keeping a relationship with him. He took her to a lodge and clicked her objectionable photos there. He then started blackmailing her by threatening to post the pictures on social media," an official of Shivaji Nagar police station said.

The man then sexually assaulted her several times. Fed up with his constant torture, the victim finally mustered courage and approached the police, he said. She lodged a complaint, based on which the police registered a first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), and the Information Technology Act. A local court has remanded him in police custody till Monday, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Crime
Crime Against Women
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

 