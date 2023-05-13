Thane: Man held for taking woman’s picture at toilet

Maharashtra: Man held for taking woman’s picture at toilet

The incident took place at a lavatory near the headquarters of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in Belapur on May 11

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 13 2023, 11:53 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 12:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for taking picture of a woman inside a toilet in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at a lavatory near the headquarters of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in Belapur on May 11, he said.

The accused was caught after the 30-year-old woman saw him taking her picture and raised an alarm, said senior inspector Pramod Toradmal of NRI police station.

