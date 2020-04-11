Maharashtra: Man kills self over coronavirus scare

Maharashtra: Man kills himself over coronavirus scare

  Apr 11 2020
A 31-year-old man, who assumed that he contracted coronavirus, allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Saturday.

Pratik Raju Kumavat, a resident of Chehedi area of Nashik Road, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his home on Saturday and left a suicide note stating that he might have contracted coronavirus, an official said.

Kumavat, who worked as a plumber, reportedly suffered from a throat ailment and was taking treatment from a private doctor in the area, he said, adding that the deceased feared that he had contracted the deadly infection.

The Nashik Road police called in health officials, who collected swab samples from the deceased, before sending the body to the district civil hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added. 

