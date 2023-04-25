Maharashtra: Child submerged into boiling water; dies

Maharashtra: Man kills paramour's toddler son by putting him into bucket of boiling water

The boy succumbed to burn injuries during treatment, the police said

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Apr 25 2023, 10:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 10:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man allegedly killed the 15-month-son of a woman with whom he had illicit relations by putting him into a bucket of boiling water in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on April 6 at Shet Pimpalgaon village near Chakan and the boy succumbed to burn injuries during treatment on April 18, they said. The man, who was arrested two days back, was miffed with the woman as she was not ready to marry him, police inspector Vaibhav Shingare said.

"Investigations revealed that when the woman was not at home, the accused allegedly put the boy into a bucket of boiling water, and he later cooked up a story that the child accidentally hit the bucket and hot water fell on him," the official said. The woman's sister had seen the accused putting the boy into the boiling water bucket, but she was threatened by the accused, he said.

"After the boy's death, the woman's sister informed her about what actually happened during the incident. Subsequently, the boy's mother approached the police with a complaint and a case was registered against the man under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder)," the official said. The man has been arrested and further investigation is underway, he added.

Maharashtra
Crime
India News

