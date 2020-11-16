Maharashtra man who killed girlfriend with acid and petrol remanded to one-week police custody

A couple of days after a girl was brutally killed in Beed district while on the way from Pune to Nanded, a local court has remanded her live-in partner to seven days’ police custody.

Beed District Court’s Joint Civil Judge Kadir Sarvari remanded Avinash Rajure (25) to police custody on Monday.

He was arrested from Nanded district on Sunday night hours after Savitra Ankulkar (22) died in the Beed Civil Hospital.

Neknur Police Station’s Inspector Laxman Kendre, who is the investigating officer in the case, confirmed that the accused was arrested from Nanded.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Sawant said that though the accused has not revealed the motive behind the heinous crime, the investigators will now unravel the truth in his custodial interrogation.

As per preliminary investigations and a brief “dying declaration” of the girl, the accused and the victim stayed together in Pune as live-in partners for a few weeks, which ended in a Diwali tragedy for the girl.

In the wee hours between 2 to 3 am, they halted in Yalanb Ghat in Beed.

“The accused attempted to strangulate her but she fought back, then he removed a bottle of acid and threw it on her as she screamed for help at the dead of the night in that remote area. He then put petrol, set her ablaze and threw her in a quarry ditch,” said Kendre.

A local shepherd tending to his flock heard her agonizing cries from the quarry around 2 pm – a gap of nearly 12 hours, and informed the police.

She was shifted to the Beed civil hospital, where she gave up the struggle.

“She sustained more than 50 per cent burns because of the acid attack and petrol fire…she could not survive and died,” police said.

Reacting to the Beed incident, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh assured that justice would be meted out. “The accused is in custody,” he said, adding that the case will be tried in a fast-track court. “I would be personally monitoring the case,” he added.

The BJP has lashed out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the incident.

Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar termed it as a blot on the face of the state.

“This reflects on the women’s safety in the state. We are ashamed that such an incident has taken place,” said Chitra Wagh, leading activist and Vice President of state women’s wing of BJP. “This is the 8th such incident in recent weeks and reflects poorly on women’s safety in the state. We are ashamed that this has happened. What is stopping the state from implementing a Disha-type in Maharashtra?,” she wanted to know.