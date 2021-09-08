Man's body found hanging from tree in Palghar

Maharashtra: Man's body found hanging from tree in Palghar, kin seek probe

The man's family and friends told reporters that they did not believe that he committed suicide

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Sep 08 2021, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 12:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The body of a 20-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Maharashtra's Palghar district, following which his family members demanded a probe into his death, police said on Wednesday.

Some people on Tuesday spotted the body of Rajesh Singh, a daily wager and habitual drinker, hanging from a small tree along a creek in Naigaon area and alerted the police, an official from Naigaon police station said.

The police subsequently sent the body to a government hospital in Vasai for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

Later, the man's family members and friends told reporters that they did not believe that he committed suicide. They said the man was a habitual drinker and owed a lot of money to some liquor shop owners in Naigaon area.

The family demanded that the police conduct a thorough probe into his death.

Check out the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
hanging
Suicide
India News
Palghar

Related videos

What's Brewing

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

 