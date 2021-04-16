Maharashtra may strengthen Covid-19 curbs as crowds continue to gather

With people still seen in roads other than those in emergency services and crowding in grocery and vegetable shops in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), the Maharashtra government is working on further strengthening of norms that came into force couple of days ago in wake of second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite imposition of section 144 CrPC throughout the state, people were seen in the public transportation system including the local trains of Mumbai.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has repeatedly asked people to stay indoors.

On Friday, three senior functionaries of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government – home minister Dilip Walse-Patil, public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope and relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar – indicated fresh curbs.

“If people do not cooperate, we may have to strengthen the restrictions,” Walse-Patil said.

Also read: Maharashtra to face Remdesivir shortage for 2-3 days, says minister

Wadettiwar pointed out that to save the lives of people the government may have to announce new curbs. “The state may announce curbs on supply of fuel (petrol and diesel)…people are still using local trains even though they are not in essential services,” he said.

Dropping hints, Tope said: "We would require complete lockdown for 15 days to three weeks even though I am not in favour of that immediately. If hospitals are crowded, if there is a shortage of medicines and if the government is unable to cope with the growing number of patients then such a step can be taken.”

Over the last two days, Thackeray himself has been in touch with divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners, police commissioners, superintendents of police and took stock of the emerging ground situation.