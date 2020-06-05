Mentally unwell man jumps into tiger enclosure at zoo

Maharashtra: Mentally unwell man jumps into tiger enclosure at Aurangabad zoo

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Jun 05 2020, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 20:18 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

A mentally unwell man jumped into a tiger enclosure at a zoo in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Tuesday morning but was rescued by guards in time, an official said.

The 30-year-old man jumped from the compound wall at the rear side of Siddharth zoo and managed to get to the core area of the big cat's enclosure, the civic official said.

No one saw him scale the compound wall, which has broken glass pieces embedded at the top, and jump into the enclosure, the official said.

"We spotted him in the service area of enclosure on Tuesday morning after which zoo guards rescued him and handed him over to the police.

"The glass pieces on the wall have become blunt due to passage of time, and we plan to fence this part of the wall soon," said the official.

A Kranti Chowk police station official said the man, who appeared to be mentally unwell, was handed over to his family.

