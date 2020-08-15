Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Patil tests positive for coronavirus

Maha minister Balasaheb Patil tests +ve for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Satara,
  • Aug 15 2020, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 16:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil has tested positive for coronavirus infection and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karad.

According to a statement issued by Patil's office, the NCP leader tested positive for the infection on Friday night and has been admitted to Krushna Hospital in Karad.

The minister is "stable, is being treated properly and there is nothing to worry", the statement quoted Patil's son as saying.

Patil, who is also the guardian minister of Satara, has urged people who had come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested and remain in isolation for at least a week, the statement said.

Earlier, Maharashtra ministers Ashok Chavan and Aslam Shaikh of the Congress, Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde and Sanjay Bansode of the NCP and Abdul Sattar of the Shiv Sena had tested positive for the disease and recovered from it. 

