Maharashtra minister calls Kangana Ranaut 'dancer girl'

Maharashtra minister calls Kangana Ranaut 'dancer girl', says her comments do not merit reply

Ranaut on Tuesday claimed Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 18 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 00:57 ist
Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar. Credit: Twitter/@VijayWadettiwar

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday called Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut a “nachanewali” whose statements do not deserve any attention. Ranaut on Tuesday triggered a new controversy with derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi.

"If some dancer girl (`nachanewali') levels allegations against Mahatma Gandhi, I do not consider it worthy of response," the Congress leader told reporters here. "Nine out of ten people badmouth her. There is no need to talk more about her," Wadettiwar further said, adding that if someone spits at Sun, it falls back on the person's own face.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut now slams Mahatma Gandhi, says 'offering another cheek gets bheek not freedom'

Days after her India's independence in 1947 was "bheek" (alms) remarks, Ranaut on Tuesday claimed Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi, and went on to mock his mantra of ahimsa by saying that offering another cheek gets you "bheek" and not freedom.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Congress
Kangana Ranaut
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

 