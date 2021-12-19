Maharashtra minister compares roads to 'Hema Malini's cheeks', faces backlash from women's commission

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil stirred up a political controversy comparing the roads in his constituency of Jalgaon district to actor-lawmaker Hema Malini's cheeks. The remark invited a strong reaction from the state women's commission, warning him of legal action.

Patil is the Water Supply & Sanitation Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

There was no immediate reaction from the Shiv Sena over the comments on Hema Malini, an actor, danseuse and BJP MP from Mathura.

Addressing a rally in Jalgaon, Patil said: “Those who have been MLAs for 30 years should come to my constituency and see the roads. If they are not like Hema Malini's cheeks, then I will resign”.

The statement was an apparent criticism of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, a veteran from Jalgaon district.

As the video of his speech went viral and he invited criticism on social media platforms, Patil tendered an apology.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women took cognisance of the remarks and warned the minister of legal action if he did not tender a public apology.

"The commission has taken note of the comment. If the minister doesn't tender an apology, he will have to face legal action," MSCW Chairperson Rupali Chakankar said.

