Maharashtra minister proposes use of word 'Ganga Bhagirathi' to refer to widows

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has proposed the use of the word “Ganga Bhagirathi” to refer to widows in an bid to offer them respect.

A letter written on Wednesday to his department's principal secretary in which Lodha made the proposal has gone viral on social media. Some social activists and women's rights workers have criticised it and laid emphasis on undertaking measures for equal rights and social safety for women rather than such "superficial and unwarranted decisions".

In the letter, Lodha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the concept of referring to persons with disabilities as “divyang”, which resulted in such people gaining respect in society. "The society's outlook towards 'divyang' people has drastically changed,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader noted. “Prepare a detailed proposal for a discussion on the use of the word 'Ganga Bhagirathi' for widows on similar lines,” Lodha said in the letter.

Some social activists have criticised it. The minister later in a video statement said, “The issue is only under consideration and no action has been taken in this direction. I can assure you that no action will be taken until the proposal is submitted and properly discussed in the department.”