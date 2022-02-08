Maharashtra minister Satej Patil rebukes BJP, calls central government shameless

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their criticism of Congress for helping the migrant labourers travel back after the first Covid-19 lockdown was announced abruptly.

Patil termed it as the shamelessness of the central government and said Congress stood by the labourers during the challenging times to help them reach their homes.

The shamelessness of Central govt knows no bounds! When lakhs of labours were walking on the road to reach back to their villages, it was Maharashtra Congress that stood by them and did whatever we could to ease their pain. — Satej (Bunty) D. Patil (@satejp) February 7, 2022

“The shamelessness of Central govt knows no bounds! When lakhs of labourers were walking on the road to reach back to their villages, it was Maharashtra Congress that stood by them and did whatever we could to ease their pain,” tweeted Patil.

Also Read | Mumbai to be unlocked by end of month, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Patil also said that the Congress in Maharashtra helped thousands of labourers and their distressed family members including hundreds of pregnant women to make them reach their homes.

“Could PM Modi not see pregnant women walking hundreds of kilometres? BJP govt stood in silence and watched hundreds of labourers die in the scorching heat. Proud of all the members of INC who performed their duties for fellow Indians during the time of crisis,” another tweet by the Minister reads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday attacked Congress and said that Maharashtra Congress distributed free tickets to migrants. “When the country was following strict lockdown, Congress leaders stood at stations in Mumbai and distributed free train tickets and encouraged migrants to leave Mumbai. It led to the surge in cases in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” Modi had said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: