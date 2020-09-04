Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar tests Covid-19 positive, hospitalised

Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar, a Congress leader, has tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to a private hospital here, his party said on Friday.

"He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening after his Covid-19 test came positive," Atul Londhe, state Congress spokesperson, told PTI.

Kedar (59) is the cabinet minister for animal husbandary, dairy development and youth welfare & sports.

He is the 6th minister in the MVA government to test positive for the infection. Other ministers have recovered from the illness.

Londhe said Kedar, the MLA from Saoner in east Vidarbha, had been constantly working on the ground for the last few days to provide relief to flood-hit people of the region