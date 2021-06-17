Maharashtra minister to meet Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa over Almatti Dam

A Maharashtra delegation would meet Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on the issue of Almatti Dam on Saturday.

The Almatti Dam has been a contentious issue between Maharashtra and Karnataka vis-à-vis flooding of Krishna River during excessive rains during monsoon.

The delegation would be led by water resources and command area development minister Jayant Patil.

“I will be visiting Bengaluru on Saturday... some officials will accompany me... we will be meeting the Karnataka Chief Minister and discuss the Almatti issue,” Patil said.

“Every time there is flooding because of Krishna River... the management of discharge of water from Almatti Dam is important,” he said, adding that people from both the states are forced to suffer.

“The meeting is meant to enhance coordination... secretary-level talks have already been held between the two states,” he said.