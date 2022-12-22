Maharashtra MLA Mukta Tilak passes away

Indian nationalist and freedom fighter late Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s great-grand-daughter-in-law Mukta Tilak passed away in Pune on Thursday after prolonged illness.

Tilak, who was battling cancer for the last several years, died in the Galaxy Care Multispeciality Hospital in Pune. She was 57.

The last rites will be performed at Vaikunth Crematorium on Friday.

A BJP MLA from Kasba Peth in Pune, she is a former Mayor of Pune.

Tilak was the daughter-in-law of Jayantrao Tilak, who was Bal Gangadhar Tilak's grandson.

Tilak had travelled from Pune to Mumbai in an ambulance to cast her vote during the Rajya Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Council elections held in May and June.

Cutting across party lines, politicians condoled the death of Tilak.

She is survived by husband Shailesh Tilak, a daughter and a son.