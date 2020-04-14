Maha MLA pays tribute to Ambedkar, booked for violation

Maharashtra MLA paying tribute to B R Ambedkar booked for violating lockdown norms

PTI
PTI, Amravati,
  • Apr 14 2020, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 22:35 ist
Representative photo. (Credit: PTI)

Independent MLA Ravi Rana and five others were on Tuesday booked by the police for allegedly violating the coronavirus lockdown norms to pay tribute to B R Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary here in Maharashtra, an officer said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Rana and others removed barricades installed by the police to reach the Irwin Square where they paid tributes at Ambedkar's statue at around 1 am, said Gadgenagar police station inspector Manish Thakare.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Police have invoked section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as provided under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, against the MLA and his supporters, the officer added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 