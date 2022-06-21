Maharashtra MLC poll: Uddhav calls urgent meet after suspected cross-voting

After suspected cross-voting in MLC elections, CM Uddhav Thackeray called an urgent meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs on Tuesday noon.

All MLAs have been strictly asked to remain present in the meeting. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate from Congress Chandrakant Handore had lost on Monday.

Reports said a group of Shiv Sena MLAs were unreachable.

#NewsAlert Reports say a group of #ShivSena MLAs are unreachable #Maharashtra CM and party president #UddhavThackeray has called a meeting around noon @DeccanHerald — Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) June 21, 2022

A group of Shiv Sena MLAs were reportedly in Surat now and top leader and minister Eknath Shinde was inaccessible. Meanwhile other leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress cancelled their engagements for the day and rushed to Mumbai.

In another setback for the ruling MVA alliance in Maharashtra, the opposition BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the state Legislative Council election, while Congress's Chandrakant Handore, a former minister and a Dalit leader, lost.

As two candidates each of MVA allies Shiv Sena and NCP, including former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, also won, Congress leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat said the party can not blame others as its own MLAs did not vote for its candidate. MVA partner Congress managed to bag just one seat.

Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.

More to follow...