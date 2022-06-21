MLC poll: MVA on shaky ground; Uddhav calls urgent meet

Maharashtra MLC poll: Uddhav calls urgent meet after suspected cross-voting

BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the MLC election, while Congress's Chandrakant Handore lost

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 21 2022, 09:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 09:43 ist
Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

After suspected cross-voting in MLC elections, CM Uddhav Thackeray called an urgent meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs on Tuesday noon.

All MLAs have been strictly asked to remain present in the meeting. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate from Congress Chandrakant Handore had lost on Monday.

Reports said a group of Shiv Sena MLAs were unreachable.

A group of Shiv Sena MLAs were reportedly in Surat now and top leader and minister Eknath Shinde was inaccessible. Meanwhile other leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress cancelled their engagements for the day and rushed to Mumbai.

In another setback for the ruling MVA alliance in Maharashtra, the opposition BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the state Legislative Council election, while Congress's Chandrakant Handore, a former minister and a Dalit leader, lost.

As two candidates each of MVA allies Shiv Sena and NCP, including former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, also won, Congress leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat said the party can not blame others as its own MLAs did not vote for its candidate. MVA partner Congress managed to bag just one seat.

Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
MLC polls

What's Brewing

'It always wins': N Korea may declare Covid victory

'It always wins': N Korea may declare Covid victory

DH Toon | An asana for high 'electoral' anxiety

DH Toon | An asana for high 'electoral' anxiety

Rare Assam tea sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg

Rare Assam tea sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg

Explained: How bird strikes take planes down

Explained: How bird strikes take planes down

Refugees and the cities we need now

Refugees and the cities we need now

The role of mental health in skin treatments

The role of mental health in skin treatments

What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend

What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend

Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional

Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional

 