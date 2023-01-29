Maharashtra: Mob protests against 'Pathaan', smashes theatre display boards; 9 detained

Thane: Mob smashes Pathaan's display boards; 9 detained

A video of the mob shouting slogans against Khan and the film has gone viral on social media, the police said

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jan 29 2023, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 20:26 ist
Members of Kalinga Sena tear posters of the newly-released movie 'Pathaan' during a protest, in Bhubaneswar. Credit: PTI Photo

A group of people reportedly belonging to a right-wing outfit smashed the display boards of a theatre screening Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan in Bhayander in Thane district on Sunday evening, a police official said.

A video of the mob shouting slogans against Khan and the film has gone viral on social media, he said. Nine persons having been detained in this connection and the process of registering a case was underway, he added.

