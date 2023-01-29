Maharashtra: Mob protests against 'Pathaan', smashes theatre display boards; 9 detained

A group of people reportedly belonging to a right-wing outfit smashed the display boards of a theatre screening Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan in Bhayander in Thane district on Sunday evening, a police official said.
A video of the mob shouting slogans against Khan and the film has gone viral on social media, he said. Nine persons having been detained in this connection and the process of registering a case was underway, he added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube