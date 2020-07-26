Maharashtra: Mother-son duo flogged to death

In a shocking incident, a mother-son duo were allegedly flogged to death by their relatives in Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district. The incident took place during an exorcism ritual carried out by a tantrik.

The incident too place at Khadakapda in Kalyan suburbs, nearly 60 kms from downtown Mumbai on Saturday evening, reports reaching here said. The victims were identified as Chandubai Tare (76) and her son Pandharinath Tare (50).

The tantrik, Surendra Patil, and two family members Kailas Tare and Vinayak Tare, both in their twenties, have been arrested. The rituals were performed as the family members claimed they were possessed by evil spirits.

During the rituals, the three accused and a minor after smearing turmeric on the victims bet them to drive away the ghosts. They flogged them with sticks and canes. The mother-son duo collapsed on the floor and died.

The accused fled the scene. Later some other relatives spotted the bodies and registered s police complaint. The accused were arrested after a search.