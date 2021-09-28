Maharashtra mountaineer scales world's 8th tallest peak

Jitendra Gaware, a member of Pune-based adventure club Giripremi, successfully climbed Mt. Manaslu, an 8,163-metre tall mountain and the eighth tallest mountain in the world on Tuesday.

In the process, Gaware set a new record of climbing three 8,000 metre mountains in just six months. He had previously sclaed Mt. Annapurna-1 in April and Mt. Everest in May.

Pune-based Umesh Zirpe, a veteran mountaineer and Shri Shiv Chhatrapati awardee, has been mentoring Gaware since his early days of mountaineering.

Mount Manaslu is located in the Gorkha region in Nepal and is close to the Tibet border. The peak is surrounded by more than ten 6,500-metre tall mountains and a few mountains that are taller than 7,000 metres.

Another 8,000-er metre peak ‘Mount Annapurna’ is located near Manaslu and can be seen after reaching the summit.

The journey to the top of Manaslu consists of several long ridges and valleys of glaciers. Mount Manaslu is often called as ‘Mountain of Spirit’ and the name Manaslu is derived from the Sanskrit word Manasa which means intellect or soul.

“Girirpemi has been climbing several mountains in the Himalayas and unfurling the Indian flag to celebrate the 75th year of Indian Independence. Jitendra makes the journey bigger by unfurling the Indian tricolour on the 8,000-er metre mountain located in Nepal,” said Zirpe, a veteran expedition leader and president of Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh, the apex body of mountaineering in the state.

“Jitendra is mentally and physically prepared to take on 8,000-er metre challenges. We were confident that he could climb three mountains in the span of six months. I am glad he achieved success in style,” he said.

