Maharashtra: Mumbai cops visit Aurangabad district to nab accused in police exam paper leak case, attacked

A Mumbai police team was attacked by a mob in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district where it had gone to make arrests in connection with a police exam paper leak case, an official said on Saturday.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the attack, he said. The cops, including two officers, from Mumbai’s Dahisar police station reached Sanjarpur in Vaijapur town of the district around 2 am on Friday.

They were also accompanied by one or two cops from the local police station, he said. However, a mob gathered and began hurling abuses at the police party.

Soon, they turned aggressive and attacked the policemen with axes. One cop was injured in the attack, the official said.

While the team returned empty-handed, the local police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), against 10 persons of which five were arrested, the official said.

“We got a tip-off that the accused in the police exam paper leak case were in Vaijapur. Hence, a team was sent to nab them. But they attacked the team. Our officials are still there,” said an official from Dahisar police station. Five first information reports (FIRs) have been registered across Mumbai in connection with the police exam paper leak case.