Maharashtra, Mumbai record highest coronavirus death toll

Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 29 2020, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 21:33 ist
Representative image

In yet another rise, India's financial capital of Mumbai and Maharashtra recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Out of 31 deaths in Maharashtra,  Mumbai recorded 26 on Wednesday.     

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra and Mumbai toll were 31 and 25,  respectively.  The total positive cases in Maharashtra now stands at 9,915 and death toll 432.

 

Mumbai's total positive cases are 6,644 and deaths 270. Out of the 32 deaths today, 25 were men and seven women. 17 of them aged over 60 years, 15 were in the age group 40 to 59 years.

18 out of 32 patients (56%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease. Out of 1,37,159 laboratory samples, 1,26,376 were negative and 9915 have been tested positive  for coronavirus until Wednesday.

