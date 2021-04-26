Maharashtra, Mumbai see drastic drop in Covid-19 cases as break the chain initiative throws positive results

The stringent Break-the-Chain initiative seems to be showing results with cases in Maharashtra having dropped drastically below the 50,000-mark on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded 48,700 cases and 524 deaths.

The state capital Mumbai reported 3,876 cases and 70 deaths.

This is a drastic drop if one looks at last week’s figures when Maharashtra and Mumbai had been reporting an average of 65,000 and 7,000 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state achieved a milestone when it crossed the five-lakh mark for daily vaccination administered.

“Over five lakh citizens vaccinated in a day in Maharashtra, and soon, the mark of 1.5 crore citizens vaccinated will be achieved,” Thackeray said.

“Mumbai drops to 3,876 cases on 41,000 tests clearly we are turning around with ATM strategy of Assess Triage and Transfer and Management,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra government’s Covid-19 Task Force.

The cumulative Covid-19 positive cases stand at 43,43,727 and deaths 65,284.

During the day, 71,736 patients were discharged across the state, taking the total number of treated persons to 36,01,796.

The state's recovery rate is 82.92 per cent.

The case fatality rate is 1.5 per cent.

Out of 2,59,72,018 test samples 43,43,727 have tested positive (16.72%) for Covid-19 till date.

Currently, 39,78,420 people are in home quarantine and 30,398 people are in institutional quarantine.

As on Monday evening, there were 6,74,770 active cases in the state.