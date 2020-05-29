Maharashtra: Nagpur man killed with head smashed in

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • May 29 2020, 11:30 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 11:30 ist
Representative image/iStock images

A man was found dead with his head smashed in at Pardi area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Friday.

The body of an unidentified man in his 20s was found by locals in the area on Thursday morning, following which the police were alerted, deputy commissioner of police (zone 5) Neelotpal said.

According to preliminary investigations, the man's head was smashed in with a stone and several injury marks were also found on his private parts, he said.

Empty liquor bottles were also found near the victim's body, which has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death and possibility of sexual assault, he added.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused and further probe is underway, the senior official said.

