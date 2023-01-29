Maharashtra NCC wins PM’s Banner at Republic Day Camp

Maharashtra NCC wins PM’s Banner at Republic Day Camp

This is a big achievement as the NCC Maharashtra Directorate has won the RDC banner competition 19 times overall and consecutively for two years now

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 29 2023, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 21:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCC Director General Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh pose for a photograph with winners during Prime Minister's NCC rally. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingent from Maharashtra won the Prime Minister’s Banner at the Republic Day Camp (RDC 2023).

This is a big achievement as the NCC Maharashtra Directorate has won the RDC banner competition 19 times overall and consecutively for two years now.

Maharashtra's NCC contingent of 111 cadets won the Champions Trophy and the Prime Minister's Banner at the RDC 2023 for standing first in addition to winning a rich haul of trophies and laurels and medals.

Twenty-two Cadets from Maharashtra walked the Kartavya Path as part of the All India NCC contingent. Cadet Pujari Shivananda Ashok commanded the RD parade contingent. 

No 2 Maharashtra Naval NCC Unit was adjudged “The Most Enterprising Naval Unit (MENU)”. Cadet Astha Singh was awarded for being the best Senior Wing Cadet (Navy) by the Prime Minister. The Maharashtra directorate team was also declared the winner in the flag area competition.

Cadet Vaibhavi Vyas was declared the best MC for the RDC events. The Maharashtra directorate also won awards for best directorate in Air Wing competition and the best squadron in flying.

The Directorate teams also achieved the first position in the Inter Directorate Sports Shooting Competition and the Thal Sainik Camp (Girls). 

Maj Gen YP Khanduri, Additional Director General of Maharashtra NCC Directorate said it was indeed a stupendous achievement to win the RDC banner competition 19 times and consecutively for the last 2 years. "Kudos to the entire team of NCC Maharashtra Directorate for their hard work, dedication and sincerity,” he said. 

