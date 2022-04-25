Maharashtra News Live: Bombay High Court refuses to quash FIR filed against Ranas

Maharashtra has been simmering since Saturday morning when an independent lawmaker couple—MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana—planned to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Uddhav Thackeray's residence. Subsequently, protests by Shiv Sena workers followed and the couple was arrested late Saturday. On Sunday, the couple was slapped with sedition charges and sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, BJP's Kirit Somaiya—facing charges of a scam over alleged funds misappropriation—was attacked on his way to visit the Rana couple. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
It is govt's responsibility to maintain law & order, says Maharashtra Home Minister
He also said that the police will take action if somebody violates it. "If Centre makes a national-level rule over loudspeakers, issues won't come up in states. It was decided that an all-party delegation will meet Centre & discuss this".
Will discuss row with Central govt to find solution, says Aaditya Thackeray
"It was decided in the meeting that a delegation will meet the Central government and hold discussions over a solution to this problem (loudspeaker row in the state)," Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.
'Casteist' slur used against Navneet Rana, says Fadnavis
Detailing his claims that the Rana couple was being ill-treated, Fadnavis said that besides being subject to casteist slurs, Navneet Rana was denied water in jail.
Fadnavis targets MVA government over 'Hitleri' attitude
Fadnavis claims Ravi Rana was 'tortured' in jail
"He wanted to go to the toilet but was not allowed... he is being tortured in jail," said Fadnavis.
Will fight sedition charge over anyone for chanting Hanuman Chalisa, says Fadnavis
Fadnavis questions basis for arresting the Rana couple
"Were they hurting anyone or creating any problems? They just wanted to chant the Hanuman Chalisa and this (arrest) is what happens," said Fadnavis.
'What is the point of the (all-party) meeting?' says Fadnavis
"If the CM himself is not attending, there is no point to the meeting. It is just an eyewash, says Fadnavis.
Devendra Fadnavis hits out at state government
"Govt using machinery such as police to target politicians," said Fadnavis, hitting out at the government over the treatment meted out to the Rana couple.
16 Sena workers arrested by Khar police released on bail
The 16 Shiv Sena workers who were arrested by Khar Police yesterday, have been granted bail by the Court today. All of them have been released They were arrested following a ruckus outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana & her husband MLA Ravi Rana.
Ranas approach HC seeking cancellation of FIRs
Amravati MP Navneet Rana and husband MLA Ravi Rana approached the Bombay High Court; their petition for cancellation of FIRs against them have been filed: Mumbai Police.
Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis to not attend all-party meeting
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and former CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis will not attend the meeting called by the state government. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse and Dy CM Ajit Pawar to chair the meeting.
Maharashtra NCP leaders 'seeks nod' to chant prayers in front of Modi's residence, takes jibe over inflation, unemployment
"I've asked Home Minister Amit Shah for permission to chant prayers of every religion in front of PM Modi's residence. If Hindutva, Jainism elevates country's benefit to reduce inflation, unemployment, starvation, I'd like to do it," NCP Mumbai north district working pres Fahmida Hasan Khan.
Somaiya writes to Union Home Ministry about assault
Raut takes jab at crimes in UP under BJP rule
"UP saw 17 rape & murder cases in 3 months, so the state will handle the law & order itself. Yogi Ji is efficient enough. Similarly, Maharashtra is under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray; these people are insulting Maharashtra, making a drama," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.
Sanjay Raut continues attack on BJP
"A delegation with 2-4 people is going (to Delhi) & what happened in Maharashtra? Someone bled a little (referring to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya)... if you have a problem, meet the Maharashtra CM, but you're going to Delhi, what is this?" said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
MP Navneet Rana lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail, her MLA husband shifted to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai
Shiv Sena blames BJP for Hanuman Chalisa row
"The Rana couple wanted to chant Hanuman Chalisa at a national level. They should've instead chanted it at the residences of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, PM Modi, & Union Home Minister Amit Shah," stated Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saaman'.
"Chanting of Hanuman Chalisa is not banned in this state, then why did they (Amravati MP Navneet Rana & husband MLA Ravi Rana) want to chant it in front of Matoshreee (CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence)? BJP's frustrated mind is behind this."
Raj Thackeray to give all-party meet on loudspeaker dispute a miss
"MNS chief Raj Thackeray to not participate in the all-party meeting called by the state government to resolve the loudspeaker dispute," said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.
MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande, Bala Nandgaonkar, and Nitin Sardesai will attend the meeting called by the Maharashtra government.
Ranes join the Rana furore in Maharashtra
As the Ranas targetMaharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, the Ranes have also joined in.
Union Minister Narayan Rane and his sons,MLA Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane, former MP of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg,left no chance to target their bete noire, the Thackerays.He said that Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife and Independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana are like family to them.
The senior Rane yet again raked up the deaths of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and talent manager Disha Salian and spoke of a “ministerial car” near the place of incidents.
Ranas face jail time, bail hearing on April 29
The MLA-MP couple filed their bail application, which will be heard on April 29. The prosecution has been asked to file its say by April 27.
13 Sena workers held for protest
Thepolice arrested 13 Shiv Sena workers on Sunday for allegedly protesting outside the Khar residence of the Ranas the previous day. The party workers were later released on bail, police said.
Rana couple booked for sedition, sent to judicial custody
Mumbai Police have slapped the sedition charge on the Independent lawmaker couple from eastMaharashtra—MLA Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana—whose earlier call for the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa outsideMaharashtraChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence had triggered angry protests by Shivsainiks.