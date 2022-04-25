Maharashtra News Live: Shiv Sena blames BJP for Hanuman Chalisa row

Maharashtra has been simmering since Saturday morning when an independent lawmaker couple—MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana—planned to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Uddhav Thackeray's residence. Subsequently, protests by Shiv Sena workers followed and the couple was arrested late Saturday. On Sunday, the couple was slapped with sedition charges and sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, BJP's Kirit Somaiya—facing charges of a scam over alleged funds misappropriation—was attacked on his way to visit the Rana couple. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
MP Navneet Rana lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail, her MLA husband shifted to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai
Shiv Sena blames BJP for Hanuman Chalisa row
"The Rana couple wanted to chant Hanuman Chalisa at a national level. They should've instead chanted it at the residences of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, PM Modi, & Union Home Minister Amit Shah," stated Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saaman'.
"Chanting of Hanuman Chalisa is not banned in this state, then why did they (Amravati MP Navneet Rana & husband MLA Ravi Rana) want to chant it in front of Matoshreee (CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence)? BJP's frustrated mind is behind this."
(ANI)
Raj Thackeray to give all-party meet on loudspeaker dispute a miss
"MNS chief Raj Thackeray to not participate in the all-party meeting called by the state government to resolve the loudspeaker dispute," said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.
MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande, Bala Nandgaonkar, and Nitin Sardesai will attend the meeting called by the Maharashtra government.
(ANI)
Ranes join the Rana furore in Maharashtra
As the Ranas targetMaharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, the Ranes have also joined in.
Union Minister Narayan Rane and his sons,MLA Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane, former MP of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg,left no chance to target their bete noire, the Thackerays.He said that Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife and Independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana are like family to them.
The senior Rane yet again raked up the deaths of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and talent manager Disha Salian and spoke of a “ministerial car” near the place of incidents.
Ranas face jail time, bail hearing on April 29
The MLA-MP couple filed their bail application, which will be heard on April 29. The prosecution has been asked to file its say by April 27.
13 Sena workers held for protest
Thepolice arrested 13 Shiv Sena workers on Sunday for allegedly protesting outside the Khar residence of the Ranas the previous day. The party workers were later released on bail, police said.
Rana couple booked for sedition, sent to judicial custody
Mumbai Police have slapped the sedition charge on the Independent lawmaker couple from eastMaharashtra—MLA Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana—whose earlier call for the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa outsideMaharashtraChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence had triggered angry protests by Shivsainiks.
PM Modi receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award, Uddhav Thackeray skips event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award on Sunday, during which he remembered the iconic singer as an artiste who was an integral part of nation-building and said she will be missed on Rakhi.MaharashtraChief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray skipped the event amid a tussle between BJP and Sena.