Maharashtra News Live: Somaiya writes to Union Home Ministry about assault

Maharashtra has been simmering since Saturday morning when an independent lawmaker couple—MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana—planned to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Uddhav Thackeray's residence. Subsequently, protests by Shiv Sena workers followed and the couple was arrested late Saturday. On Sunday, the couple was slapped with sedition charges and sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, BJP's Kirit Somaiya—facing charges of a scam over alleged funds misappropriation—was attacked on his way to visit the Rana couple. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.