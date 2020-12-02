Maharashtra: No caste based names of localities

In a landmark decision, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra on Wednesday decided to abolish caste-based names of hamlets and localities.

Places such as Brahmanpada, Dhorpada, Maligalli, Maharpada will now be a matter of past.

The move aims to curb caste-based discrimination and establish social harmony in both villages and cities.

“All these bastis will be named after social reformers or names such as Samta Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Jyoti Nagar,” Minister for Social Justice and Special Assistance Dhananjay Munde said.

The proposal was put up by Munde, an NCP leader.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had suggested the renaming of the caste-based colonies earlier.