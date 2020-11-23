Maha not to allow those with Covid symptoms from Delhi

Maharashtra not to allow entry to those with Covid-19 symptoms from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa

The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra, the order said

  Nov 23 2020, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 18:26 ist
Maharashtra government on Monday announced that people with Covid-19 symptoms seeking to enter the states from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa would be turned back.

"The passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and going to their home to recuperate," a state government order said.

The order also stipulated that all domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry RT-PCR negative test reports with them before boarding and show them to the teams at the arrival airport in the state.

The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra, the order said.

