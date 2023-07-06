One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

Maharashtra: One booked for throwing cat off second floor flat, killing it

The incident took place at 9:30pm on Wednesday in a housing society in Thakurli, the Tilaknagar police station official said.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 06 2023, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 18:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

An unidentified person was booked in Dombivali in Thane district for killing a cat by throwing it from a second floor flat, a police official said on Thursday.

"As per the complaint by a woman social worker, a resident of the building threw the cat from a second floor flat, killing the animal on the spot. A case has been registered under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and efforts are on to nab the accused," the official said.

