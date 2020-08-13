Maha: One killed after bus, van collide; vehicles burnt

Maharashtra: One killed after bus, van collide; vehicles catch fire

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Aug 13 2020, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 17:44 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: PTI

One person was killed when a state transport bus collided with a van and both the vehicles caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Some passengers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus also received injuries, they said, adding the exact number of those hurt was not yet known.

The accident took place at Dekhale village under Manor police station limits around 3.30 pm when the bus proceeding towards Gujarat apparently went out of its lane and collided head-on with the van going towards Mumbai, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

After the collision, both the vehicles caught fire, the official said.

The van driver was charred to death, he said, adding that some bus passengers received injuries and they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The deceased is yet to be identified and the body was sent for postmortem, he added.

Police, fire and district disaster control officials rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Palghar
Maharashtra
collision
Fire
Car accident

What's Brewing

1918 flu faded in our memory: We may 'forget' Covid-19

1918 flu faded in our memory: We may 'forget' Covid-19

Remembering Sridevi: She wasn't first choice in 'Sadma'

Remembering Sridevi: She wasn't first choice in 'Sadma'

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

India's cheapest remdesivir drug to cost Rs 2,800/vial

India's cheapest remdesivir drug to cost Rs 2,800/vial

Bengaluru riots: Youths form chain to protect temple

Bengaluru riots: Youths form chain to protect temple

 