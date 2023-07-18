Maharashtra: 'Orange' alert issued for Palghar district

Maharashtra: 'Orange' alert issued for Palghar district; collector asks citizens not to venture into rives, lakes

The collector has also advised citizens to avoid going out of the house and not to take shelter under trees.

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Jul 18 2023, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 12:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Mumbai has issued an 'orange' alert for Maharashtra's Palghar district, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places here over the next two days, the local administration said on Tuesday.

In view of the forecast, Palghar Collector Govind Bodke on Tuesday issued an advisory asking citizens to remain extra cautious, remain indoors and not to venture into rivers, lakes and other water bodies, the district administration said in release.

District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the RMC Mumbai has issued a 'yellow' alert for Tuesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar.

For Wednesday and Thursday, it has issued an 'orange' alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Palghar district, he said in the release.

The collector has advised citizens to avoid going out of the house, not to take shelter under trees, and not attempt to cross the flooded and overflowing rivers, creeks and streams.

The advisory also asked citizens not to venture into the water bodies, and not to carry any metallic object with them when moving out.

The collector has also asked people not to go near the water bodies for taking selfies and also not to believe in rumours.

India News
Maharashtra

