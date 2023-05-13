Maharashtra: Event organisers booked for flouting norms

Maharashtra: Organisers of devotional programme booked for violating noise control rules, hygiene norms

The programme, 'Shivmahapuran Katha', was held at village Mhaispur between May 5 and May 11

PTI
PTI, Akola,
  • May 13 2023, 10:08 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 10:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police in Maharashtra’s Akola district have booked the organisers of a devotional programme that was attended by thousands of people for alleged violations, including failing to maintain hygiene and causing noise pollution, an official said on Friday.

The programme, 'Shivmahapuran Katha', was held at village Mhaispur between May 5 and May 11.

While the organisers had obtained permission for the event from authorities, they allegedly flouted various norms, the official said. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections, including 270 (an act that is likely to spread a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, he said. The organisers also allegedly violated rules governing control of noise pollution, he added.

