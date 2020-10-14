Maharashtra: Over 10 lakh Covid-19 suspects tested in Thane so far

Over 10 lakh Covid-19 suspects tested in Thane so far

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Oct 14 2020, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 15:44 ist
Office-goers from government and essential services wait to board a suburban train at Dombivali in Thane. Credit: PTI Photo

Over 10.15 lakh persons have been tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra's Thane district, of which more than 8 lakh tested negative for the infection, an official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of 959 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the count of infections in the district reached 1.94 lakh, the official said.

Apart from this, 39 patients died of the infection, raising the toll to 4,913, he said.

The district has recorded a recovery rate of 89.96 per cent, while mortality rate stood at 2.53 per cent, he said, adding that the district currently has 14,548 active cases.

Of the cases recorded so far, Kalyan alone accounted for 46,612 cases, followed by Thane with 41,406 and Navi Mumbai with 40,827 cases, the official said.

Meanwhile, Palghar district has recorded 38,170 cases and 765 casualties so far, he said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Thane

