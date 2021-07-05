Maharashtra passes resolution asking Centre to bring amendment to remove 50% ceiling on quotas

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution urging the Centre to bring a Constitutional amendment to remove the 50 per cent ceiling on caste-based reservations set earlier by the Supreme Court as it is coming in the way of granting quota to the SEBC category comprising Marathas.

As per the resolution moved by state PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on the first day of the monsoon session, without relaxing the 50 per cent limit on caste-based reservations, the quota for the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) cannot be granted.

The Supreme Court on May 5 struck down the Maharashtra government’s 2018 law granting reservation to the Maratha community in admissions and government jobs while hearing a batch of petitions that challenged the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018.

The SC had said it would breach the ceiling of 50% quota limit imposed by itself in a landmark verdict in 1992.

Members of the BJP were not present in the House when Chavan moved the resolution. Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests across Maharashtra demanding that the SEBC reservation be restored.