Maharashtra plans special session to clear bill similar to expedite trial of crimes against women

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said a special session of the state legislature will be convened to clear a bill on the lines of the 'Disha Act' of Andhra Pradesh to expedite trial of crimes against women.

He made the announcement in the state legislative council.

"Due to the coronavirus crisis, we have to curtail the budget session of the legislature. But for clearing the bill, we are considering convening a two-day session once the coronavirus crisis gets over," he said.

"We had been to Andhra Pradesh to study the Act and a team has already been formed to look into it. We will announce the schedule about the special session soon," Deshmukh added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Friday said that the government may issue an ordinance to introduce a legislation on the lines of the 'Disha Act' of Andhra Pradesh.

The government had earlier said that it would bring a legislation on the lines of the AP Act in the current session.