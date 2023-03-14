Maharashtra: Police detain 4 for assaulting food delivery executive

Four people were detained for assaulting a part-time food delivery executive in Maharashtra’s Nanded last week. After an FIR was registered on Sunday, the accused were detained under Sections 323 and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

Food delivery executive Amran Tamboli, who is a law student at Nanded’s Narayanrao Chavan Law College, said that he was targeted on the basis of his religion, according to The Indian Express report.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera.

“After I completed the delivery, four men walked up to me and asked why I had come to their area (Bajrang Nagar) and then they started hitting me. We did not even have a discussion which could have possibly aggravated the situation; they suddenly came and started attacking. After the incident, my Zomato team leader took me to the hospital and the same evening, I went to the police station to lodge a complaint,” said Tamboli.

The police told the India Express that there is no communal angle to the case. The accused were drunk during the incident. “The miscreants have been detained now. In fact, one of the accused is a criminal on our record. Going forward, we will submit a chargesheet in the court,” Superintendent of police Srikrishna Kokate said.

Throwing more light on the incident Superintendent of Police Abhinash Kumar added, “We are in the process of getting detailed comments from the eyewitness and collecting supplementary statements of Amran Tamboli. If something comes up in our investigation, we will take it up.”

Tamboli, who is in hospital, is now recovering.