Maharashtra: Police officer from Thane tests coronavirus positive

A senior police officer from Thane city of Maharashtra has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment in Nashik, an official said on Saturday.

The patient is attached to the Thane Police Commissionerate and works as a senior police inspector, he said.

"He hails from Nashik district. He had recently returned to his hometown, where he fell sick. His test reports confirmed that he is coronavirus positive," the official said.

"He has been admitted to a hospital in Nashik," he added.

Police sources said that the officer concerned had probably come in contact with COVID-19 patients in Thane.