Maharashtra: Police officer from Thane tests coronavirus positive

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Apr 11 2020, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 15:41 ist

A senior police officer from Thane city of Maharashtra has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment in Nashik, an official said on Saturday.

The patient is attached to the Thane Police Commissionerate and works as a senior police inspector, he said.

 

"He hails from Nashik district. He had recently returned to his hometown, where he fell sick. His test reports confirmed that he is coronavirus positive," the official said.

"He has been admitted to a hospital in Nashik," he added.

Track sate-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

Police sources said that the officer concerned had probably come in contact with COVID-19 patients in Thane. 

