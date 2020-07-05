Maharashtra police transfers: MVA govt revokes transfer of DCPs

In a surprising development, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Sunday revoked the transfer order of 10 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs).

On Thursday, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had transferred 10 DCPs - in what was a routine transfer.

Some of the DCPs have taken the charge as well.

The BJP targetted the MVA government, Thackeray, the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena president and questioned the move.

"What is happening...in two days, transfer of 10 DCPs of Mumbai police is revoked, in two days transfer of Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner is revoked...in a week the restrictions of two-km radius is revoked," state BJP vice president Kirit Somaiya said and wanted to know if there were political differences between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

However, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of the NCP said that the transfers were revoked.

"The chief minister's office and my office have revoked the transfers done by the Mumbai police commissioner,” Deshmukh said in a statement without assigning any reason.