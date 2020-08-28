Maharashtra: Political slugfest over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe

Amid trading of charges between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and the opposition BJP in Maharashtra, the Congress said Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip Ssingh, who is in the radar of investigative agencies, is the producer of the biopic of the Prime Minister - 'Narendra Modi'.

The BJP retaliated saying that Smita Thackeray, the daughter-in-law of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, had planned a biopic on the charismatic and firebrand leader with Sandip Ssingh being the producer.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted photos of former Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, with Sandip Singh.

The photo was taken at the poster launch of film ‘Narendra Modi’ – in which Fadnavis is also seen with lead actor Vivek Oberoi, the lead actor of the film and his father Suresh Oberoi.

Sawant requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to look into the issue and drugs vis-à-vis the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. “There should be a probe into the ‘BJP-angle’ and the Sushant Singh Rajput case,” he said.

.@OfficeofUT , @AnilDeshmukhNCP request you to see @BJP4India angle in following request. CBI to qn Mr. Sandeep Singh in drug nexus in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase . He is a producer of a biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' whose poster was launched by Fadnavis ji.https://t.co/ZmqaXwWCGP https://t.co/Ne1lFxZKEu pic.twitter.com/7TyO3u2Trn — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) August 28, 2020

Demanded an investigation into the @BJP4India connection in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase

There is a definite BJP angle into it. Serious issue- CBI will investigate the producer of Modi ji's Biopic in drug dealing. Very serious pic.twitter.com/Stib8Az6Ka — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) August 28, 2020

BJP’s Maharashtra unit’s chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye asked Sawant to do homework and attached a screenshot of a news dated 17 August, 2015, which said that Smita Thackeray, the estranged wife of Jaidev Thackeray, the son of late Bal Thackeray, was planning a film on the Sena supremo along with Sandip Ssingh.

BJP’s Maharashtra unit Vice President and former MP Kirit Somaiya said that the MVA is trying to put “speed breakers’ into the investigations. “The Thackeray-family, the Congress-NCP does not want a probe…but all aspects would be probed including the role of Sandip Ssingh,” he said.

The fresh round of political crossfire comes days after BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam demanded a discussion on Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus, during the forthcoming session of Maharashtra legislature.

BJP leaders have also been demanding the removal of Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhe for not registering an FIR into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.