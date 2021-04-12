Maharashtra postpones state board exams for classes 10 and 12

Maharashtra defers state board exams for classes 10, 12

  • Apr 12 2021, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 15:14 ist
In the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Sunday decided to postpone state board exams for classes 10 and 12. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also said that they will write to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exam dates.

