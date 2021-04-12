Maharashtra postpones state board exams for classes 10 and 12

In the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Sunday decided to postpone state board exams for classes 10 and 12. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also said that they will write to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exam dates.

📢 Imp Announcement: Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority. #PariskhaPeCharcha #HSC #SSC #exams (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cjeRZAT7ux — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 12, 2021

More to follow...