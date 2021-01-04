Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Balasaheb Thorat may step down

There could be a possible change of guard in the Maharashtra Congress as State revenue minister and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Balasaheb Thorat was in New Delhi for consultations with the Congress high-command.

While the Congress circle in Maharashtra is abuzz with a possible leadership change – close on the heels of Bhai Jagtap being appointed Mumbai Congress president – there is no official confirmation yet.

It may be mentioned that All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Maharashtra HK Patil had in the recent past held several meetings with the Congress leadership in Mumbai.

As a first step, interim Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Eknath Gaikwad was replaced by Jagtap.

The next step is to make organisational changes in the MPCC leadership.

Thorat had taken over as the MPCC chief after Ashok Chavan resigned in the wake of the debacle in the Lok Sabha polls.

While Thorat was made MPCC president, four working presidents were appointed – Dr Nitin Raut, Yashomati Thakur, Muzaffar Hussain, Basavraj Patil and Vishwajeet Kadam.

Among those who are in the race to the post of MPCC president – if Thorat was replaced – are Vishwajeet Kadam from Western Maharashtra, Rajiv Satav and Amit Deshmukh from Marathwada, Yashomati Thakur, Vijay Wadettiwar and Nana Patole from Vidarbha.

Thorat (67), a Maratha, hails from Sangamner in Ahmednagar district - and is an eight-term MLA.