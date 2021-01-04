Maharashtra prepares to hold 10th, 12th board exams

The Maharashtra government has started preparations to conduct the board examinations.

Usually, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducts the 10th (SSC) and 12th (HSC) examinations in the months of February and March.

However, the schedule has been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are considering holding HSC exams after April 15 and SSC exams after May 1,” state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

The state government is consulting health officials on the possibility of reopening schools for Classes 5-8.

“A decision will soon be taken,” she added.

It may be recalled Classes 9-12 have already opened in some parts of the state from November.

Following the announcement of CBSE Board Exam 2021 dates, many states have also shared the dates when the examinations would be conducted.