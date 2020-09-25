Maharashtra preparing health map: Uddhav Thackeray

Buoyed with the Centre taking note of the state-wide survey vis-à-vis Covid-19, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced its plan to prepare a “health map” to combat diseases and ailments.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conference, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray elaborated on ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign involving a door-to-door survey covering 2.25 crore families twice during September-October.

“The survey and campaign will help create a health map of Maharashtra, which will help create a healthier and happier state,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday while undertaking a review of the Covid-19 situation.

“Besides those who are Covid-19 infected, cured, post-recovery status, people are also providing information about other ailments and their general health status, and getting taught about the preventive triad of ‘wearing masks, physical distancing and clean hands’… We want to make it a people's movement,” Thackeray said.

With the active involvement of several NGOs and people’s representatives to effectively control the pandemic and provide health education to all in the state, volunteers will aim to reach 2.25 crore households twice a month to check their fever and oxygen levels, provide health education and important health messages. The officials would also check on co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart and kidney ailments, and obesity, and would guide them.