Maharashtra preparing health map: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra preparing health map: Uddhav Thackeray

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 25 2020, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 20:03 ist

Buoyed with the Centre taking note of the state-wide survey vis-à-vis Covid-19, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced its plan to prepare a “health map” to combat diseases and ailments.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conference, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray elaborated on ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign involving a door-to-door survey covering 2.25 crore families twice during September-October.

“The survey and campaign will help create a health map of Maharashtra, which will help create a healthier and happier state,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday while undertaking a review of the Covid-19 situation.

“Besides those who are Covid-19 infected, cured, post-recovery status, people are also providing information about other ailments and their general health status, and getting taught about the preventive triad of ‘wearing masks, physical distancing and clean hands’… We want to make it a people's movement,” Thackeray said.

 With the active involvement of several NGOs and people’s representatives to effectively control the pandemic and provide health education to all in the state, volunteers will aim to reach 2.25 crore households twice a month to check their fever and oxygen levels, provide health education and important health messages. The officials would also check on co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart and kidney ailments, and obesity, and would guide them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uddhav Thackeray

What's Brewing

'Da Vinky' who? Mona Lisa artist trends on Twitter

'Da Vinky' who? Mona Lisa artist trends on Twitter

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

 